Framingham holds gun buyback program

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The city of Framingham is holding a gun buyback.

Police say people with an unwanted gun of any kind can turn them in at the city's public works department between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and get a gift card donated by local businesses in return.

People who turn in an assault rifle will receive a $250 gift card. Revolvers, handgun, semi-automatic gun, shotgun or rifle will get you a $150 gift card, while BB or pellet guns will get a $25 gift card.

Sgt. Sean Riley tells the MetroWest Daily News that each gun is run through a federal database to see if it has been reported stolen or used in a crime. The last gun buyback in Framingham resulted in 170 weapons being turned in.