Foxconn picks 28 companies to begin work on Wisconsin plant

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group has selected 28 companies to do initial construction on its manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin.

Foxconn said in an announcement Monday that 27 companies are Wisconsin-based and one is from Illinois. The companies will be responsible for erosion control, mass excavation, storm water management and testing work. It's the initial phase of Foxconn's construction of a $10 billion flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to talk about the announcement Monday around the state in Black River Falls, Brownsville, and Racine.

Foxconn says the contracts awarded to the 28 companies are worth $100 million and will create 800 direct and indirect jobs.

Wisconsin companies selected include Kapur Associates, Gestra Engineering and Heider & Bott Company. R A Seaton Contractor Services LLC is from Rockford, Illinois.