Foxconn joins Wisconsin companies to create investment fund

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to partner with three Midwestern companies to create a $100 million fund to help technology startups around the world.

Officials from Foxconn, Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls and Northwestern Mutual announced the project Tuesday.

Plans call for each company to contribute $25 million to the fund. The account, dubbed the Wisconn Valley Venture Fund, will be controlled by a Milwaukee-based manager and a committee of representatives from each company.

Foxconn CEO Terry Gou says that the technology the startups develop will advance robotics and artificial intelligence.

Foxconn is currently building a massive flat-screen campus in Mount Pleasant. State and local incentives could top $4 billion for the Taiwanese electronics giant if it invests $10 billion and employs 13,000 on the campus.