Fox & Friends’ co-host to speak at New Canaan Library

Brian Kilmeade.

NEW CANAAN — For Brian Kilmeade, co-host of Fox & Friends and a Fox News Radio host, learning about history is a passion, one that has led him to authoring several books about key events in American history.

“I love writing and researching,” Kilmeade said. “I don’t need a hobby because my jobs are my hobby.”

On Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Kilmeade will be at the New Canaan Library to discuss the release of a paperback edition of his most recent bestseller “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans.” Programming Librarian Amara Johnson said the library works hard to bring these events to town.

“We work hard to establish and maintain great working relationships with publishers and publicists so the library is on their radar when putting together a tour,” Johnson said. “Our proximity to (New York) City, in terms of travel, and the status of our community are selling features as well.”

The book, originally published Oct. 24, 2017, has been critically acclaimed with even President Donald Trump tweeting his support. However, when Kilmeade set out to write his third New York Times-bestseller with co-author Don Yaeger, the current sitting president was far from his mind.

“I try to look at periods and events that don’t get enough attention and have a huge impact on America,” Kilmeade said. “I love focusing on areas that highlight things that shaped us and aren’t normally in the news.”

That goal led Kilmeade to the War of 1812, which was fought between America and the British. In the Battle of New Orleans, self-taught military general Andrew Jackson was able to win one of the most decisive victories in American history, Kilmeade said.

“It’s so important they still study it in war colleges and if we didn’t win, it our country doesn’t look the same,” he added.

In his book, Kilmeade details how a militia of 1,200 expanded to 5,000 members to defeat the number-one army in the world in 45 minutes, he said. The battle marks another key moment in the history of America and Britain before they became allies, he said.

“They tried to stop us before we got too big and they couldn’t,” Kilmeade said. “If you’re an American reading this book, this is part of the reason why it happened.”

To expand on the history of that pivotal battle, Kilmeade researched how it occurred, how the battle was won and how it affected the future of the country. To add a human element to the novel, he researched Jackson, a man he said was born in the wilderness and against all odds managed to one day lead the country.

“I thought it would be a cool American story,” Kilmeade said.

While Jackson’s legacy may be complicated, his story of overcoming great odds could be inspiring, he said. It also showed how perseverance in America can lead to success.

“We don’t guarantee success, we provide an opportunity for success,” the Fox co-host said. “I think that’s what Jackson represents.”

For those who have not yet purchased the book, they will get some unique insight with the paperback edition. In the afterword section, Kilmeade adds insight to what other presidents thought of Jackson. From Abraham Lincoln to Ronald Reagan, he gives reads a view on to how Jackson influenced them.

“For different reasons they looked up to Jackson,” Kilmeade said.

The event at the New Canaan Library is being done in partnership with Elm Street Books, which will be providing books for sale.