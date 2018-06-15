Four-peat for junior women





It’s a four-peat for Saugatuck Rowing Club’s womens youth 8+, which set a blistering pace to claim its fourth consecutive victory at the USRowing Youth National Championships, June 8-10 on Lake Natoma in Gold River, Cal.

SRC also turned in commanding performances in the women’s youth lightweight 4+ event, earning silver, and the men’s youth pair event, taking bronze.

“Representing your team in the youth national championships is a huge honor and accomplishment,” said Sharon Kriz, SRC director of rowing. “Our athletes worked hard to earn their berths at nationals and delivered when it mattered.”

This year, Saugatuck Rowing Club Juniors sent six crews to the national competition. In addition to the club’s three medalist crews, the men’s lightweight youth 8+, men’s youth 8+ and women’s youth lightweight 8+ also competed in finals.

Each boat had to qualify at a regional event to earn an entry in the national championships, which serve as the premier youth rowing event in the United States, with about 1,500 athletes competing in more than 350 crews, representing some 150 teams from across the country. At Lake Natoma, the rowers competed in time trials on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and finals on Saturday and Sunday.

“The 8+ girls’ victory at Lake Natoma was testament to hard work, willpower and perseverance, and our lightweight 4+ crew taking silver was an incredible finish,” said Gordon Getsinger, SRC director of junior rowing and girls coach. “Without the intense effort and sacrifice from our entire team, including those who pushed our nationals athletes but did not make the trip to Lake Natoma, we would not have been able to achieve this great success at nationals. It truly was a whole team effort.”

“Our rowers have focused and trained hard all season,” said David Grossman, SRC head junior boys coach. “It’s rewarding to see so many athletes pushing themselves to the limit and earning top results on the national stage.”

The SRC competitors at the USRowing Youth National Championships included:

Women’s Youth 8+ (gold) - Noelle Amlicke, Westport; Parker Cuthbertson, Westport; Hope Delaney, Fairfield; Caitlin Esse, New Canaan; Clara Everett, Fairfield; Isabelle Grosgogeat, coxswain, Westport; Kelsey McGinley, Westport; Isabel Mezei, Fairfield; and Bonnie Pushner, Fairfield.

Women’s Youth Lightweight 4+ (silver) - Issy DeSpirito, Redding; Anella Lefebvre, Westport; Lauren Littig, Fairfield; Kayden Obsitnik, coxswain, Westport; Samantha Ronca, Westport.

Men’s Youth Pair (bronze) - Harrison Burke, Westport; Michael Cantor, Westport.

Men’s Youth Lightweight 8+ - Andrew Badeski, Westport; Steven Batter, Wilton; Shay Desmond, Fairfield; Natalie DiLeo, coxswain, Fairfield; Andrew Warshavski, Westport; Beckett Fine, Darien; Henry Grant, Trumbull; Spencer Thors, Wilton; Michael Woods, Westport.

Men’s Youth 8+ - Sawyer Banbury, Weston; Harrison Burke, Westport; Michael Cantor, Westport; Caleb Darden, Fairfield; Jared Edwards, Westport; Alin Pasa, coxswain, Westport; James Pushner, Fairfield.