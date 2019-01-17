Fort Wayne Museum of Art gets $1M grant to boost collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Fort Wayne Museum of Art has received a $1 million grant that will be used to buy artwork and care for pieces in the museum's collection.

The grant announced this week is from the June E. Enoch Foundation and will establish the June E. Enoch Collection Fund for the museum in northeastern Indiana.

Enoch, a retired education professor, died in 2017 at age 95. She was a longtime museum member, volunteer and donor who also served as a museum board trustee.

The museum's CEO Charles Shepard says in a statement that the gift "will allow us to continue to grow our collection in ways that are meaningful to our audiences."