Fort Drum to get new welcome center

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — Fort Drum in northern New York is getting a new visitors center.

Army officials say the new welcome center will open on June 3. The center will be off of Route 11 and connected to Interstate-781.

Visitors can get passes at the center without having to wait at a gate. The welcome center also will have a waiting area for people getting their vehicle inspected before entering the post.

Fort Drum is the home of 10th Mountain Division.