Former health exchange CEO pays $5,000 state ethics penalty

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The former CEO of Connecticut's health insurance exchange has paid a $5,000 civil penalty for accepting employment with a state contractor too soon after leaving Access Health CT.

The Office of State Ethics announced Wednesday the contractor, New York-based Softheon Inc., will also pay a $5,000 penalty for offering James Wadleigh (Wahd-LEE') employment. The company hired him in September as chief operating officer, five months after he left the exchange.

Wadleigh in 2017 participated in awarding the company a state contract valued at more than $50,000 for information technology services. But state law prevented him from accepting employment with Softheon less than a year after leaving Access Health.

Wadleigh says he misunderstood the restriction and resigned from Softheon in October. The company admits to violating the state's ethics code.