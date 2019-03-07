Former general manager sues Zona Rosa shopping district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The former general manager of a Kansas City shopping district alleges she was fired because she refused to use parking meter fees meant of charities for the district's operating costs.

Rosemary Salerno was Zona Rosa's general manager from 2004 until she was fired in February 2018.

The Kansas City Star reports Salerno filed a federal lawsuit against MPI Properties, which does business as former Zona Rosa owner Olshan Properties. She claims she was retaliated against after telling Olshan executives that diverting parking fees from charitable purposes was unethical and immoral.

An attorney for Olshan Properties says every allegation in Salerno's lawsuit is untrue.

Olshan Properties sued Salerno in 2018, claiming she used company funds to buy equipment for her furniture restoration business.

Salerno's attorney says the claims are untrue and a pretext for firing her.

