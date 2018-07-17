Former Oklahoma National Guard headquarters becoming brewery

















Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Sean Mossman, director of sales and marketing for COOP Ale Works, speaks during a news conference inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. COOP Ale works will convert the space into a brewery complex that will include a hotel, restaurant and stores. less Sean Mossman, director of sales and marketing for COOP Ale Works, speaks during a news conference inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 2 of 5 Daniel Mercer, co-founder of COOP Ale Works, talks with the media inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. COOP Ale works will convert the 87,000 square foot space into a brewery complex that will include a hotel, restaurant and stores. less Daniel Mercer, co-founder of COOP Ale Works, talks with the media inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. COOP Ale works will ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 3 of 5 Sean Mossman, director of sales and marketing for COOP Ale Works, speaks during a news conference inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. COOP Ale works will convert the space into a brewery complex that will include a hotel, restaurant and stores. less Sean Mossman, director of sales and marketing for COOP Ale Works, speaks during a news conference inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 4 of 5 Daniel Mercer, co-founder of COOP Ale Works, shows the media what the view from the planned restaurant area will be, inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. COOP Ale works will convert the space into a brewery complex that will include a hotel, restaurant and stores. less Daniel Mercer, co-founder of COOP Ale Works, shows the media what the view from the planned restaurant area will be, inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 5 of 5 Daniel Mercer, co-founder of COOP Ale Works, talks with the media inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. COOP Ale works will convert the space into a brewery complex that will include a hotel, restaurant and stores. less Daniel Mercer, co-founder of COOP Ale Works, talks with the media inside the 23rd Street Armory, once home to the 45th Infantry and National Guard, in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. COOP Ale works will ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Former Oklahoma National Guard headquarters becoming brewery 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A historic armory that served as the headquarters of the Oklahoma National Guard will be converted into a brewery complex that will include a hotel, restaurant and stores.

The Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Tuesday Oklahoma City's 23rd Street Armory will be the new home of COOP Ale Works following an auction of the art deco landmark built in 1938.

The agency evaluated two proposals for the armory. Coop proposed moving its brewery to an open part of the armory and converting the floors that open up to the space into a hotel. The building will also include offices and event space.

Oklahoma City-based COOP will pay $600,000 for the 87,000-square-foot building and surrounding property. The $20 million project is set for completion in 2020.