Former Nevada state Sen. Joe Neal backs Warren for president

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's first African American state senator is endorsing Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Former state Sen. Joe Neal introduced Warren at a rally in west Las Vegas on Saturday night as someone "who has risen to from the depths of the working poor" to become a Harvard professor and the candidate he says would take the country in the right direction.

The 83-year-old Neal spent more than three decades in the state Senate, where he advocated for social justice and developed deep political ties.

He is Warren's first endorsement in Nevada.