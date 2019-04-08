Former House member running for Manchester mayor

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A former Republican member of the New Hampshire House has announced her candidacy for mayor of Manchester.

Victoria Sullivan said Monday as a mother of two boys growing up in the city, she's fighting for a better education for all children. She said she's also fighting to win the battle against substance abuse and wants to see lower taxes.

She served two terms in the House.

The incumbent, Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democrat, announced last week that she will seek re-election in November.