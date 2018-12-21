Former Henry Ford Health CEO is named MSU trustee

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former health executive has been appointed to the governing board at Michigan State University.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced the appointment of Nancy Schlichting. She fills a vacancy created by the resignation of George Perles.

In a statement Friday, Snyder says Schlichting "can be a catalyst for change" at MSU, which still is struggling with the sexual-abuse scandal of sports doctor Larry Nassar. Her appointment as trustee was announced on the same day that a special prosecutor accused MSU of stonewalling an investigation into the school's handling of Nassar.

Schlichting was chief executive at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. She wrote a book about leadership titled "Unconventional Leadership."