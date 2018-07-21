Former Hartford mayor tapped for workers compensation job

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has tapped former Hartford Mayor Pedro E. Segarra, a fellow Democrat, to fill a vacancy on Connecticut's Workers' Compensation Commission.

Segarra served as mayor of the capital city from 2010 until 2015, when he lost re-election. Segarra has worked since 2016 at the law firm of Shimkus, Murphy and Rosenberg in Hartford. The firm specializes in real estate, zoning, probate and estate administration, personal injury, criminal and other matters.

Segarra also operates his own practice in the areas of civil, criminal, real estate, workers compensation, employment and other matters.

His nomination needs approval by the General Assembly's Judiciary Committee and ultimately the full legislature. He will earn about $160,000 annually.

Malloy has also nominated Avon attorney J. Lawrence Price to be a family support magistrate.