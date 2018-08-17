Former Arizona state treasurer Carol Springer dead at 81

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Carol Springer, the former state treasurer who helped Arizona become the first state in the nation with an all-female elected line of succession, has died.

Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott confirmed Friday that Springer died Aug. 9 at her home surrounded by family. She was 81.

In 1998, Springer and four other women, including former U.S. Homeland Secretary Janet Napolitano, won the highest state offices including governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

The five were sworn in the following January by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Springer, who had previously worked as a real estate agent, served as treasurer until 2003. She went on to work as a Yavapai County supervisor from 2005 until 2012.

She is survived by five children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.