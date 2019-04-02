Ford hopes revamped Escape can recapture lost SUV buyers

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is hoping to regain a dominant position in the compact SUV segment when it rolls out a revamped version of the Escape this fall.

Just six years ago, the Escape was the second-biggest player in the fastest-growing part of the U.S. market, with more than 16% of all compact SUV sales. But by last year the outdated SUV had dropped to No. 5 after losing 10 percentage points of market share. It hasn't been revamped since 2012, for the 2013 model year.

The new Ford looks sleeker and weighs 200 pounds less than the current version. Ford is offering four engine-transmission combinations, including two turbocharged four-cylinder engines, as well as plug-in and gas-electric hybrids. It also has sliding second-row seats for more legroom.