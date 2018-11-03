For some, a vibrant US economy complicates voting decision

In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, a campaign rally is seen from the motorcade, with President Donald Trump aboard, at Minuteman Aviation Hangar in Missoula, Mont. Trump is in the final stretch of a 44-city blitz for the midterm elections, but the America he’s glimpsed from the airport arrivals and his armored limousine is hardly a reflection of the nation as a whole. less In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, a campaign rally is seen from the motorcade, with President Donald Trump aboard, at Minuteman Aviation Hangar in Missoula, Mont. Trump is in the final stretch of a 44-city ... more Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close For some, a vibrant US economy complicates voting decision 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EXTON, Pennsylvania (AP) — For many voters in America's affluent suburbs, a flourishing economy is forcing a thorny dilemma for the midterm elections.

Do they vote Democratic, in part to protest President Donald Trump for behavior some see as divisive and unpresidential? Or do they back Republicans in hopes that the economy will continue thriving under the majority party?

A healthy economy has at least complicated their decision and blurred the outcome of the midterm elections. On Friday, the government reported that employers added a robust 250,000 jobs in October.

At stake Tuesday is control of the House and Senate, both now led by Republican majorities. Steady economic growth and a vigorous job market haven't been the clincher in prosperous areas that were once seemingly safe Republican turf.