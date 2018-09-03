Football on TV? Pumpkin spice back? Must be campaign season

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The political ads and attacks are only going to pick up now that summer is unofficially over and New Jersey's Senate and House races take center stage.

Voters this year face choices in a U.S. Senate race and across all 12 U.S. House seats.

The contests are part of a bigger national campaign that has Republicans defending their House majority, though with friendlier political terrain in the Senate races.

At stake for Republican President Donald Trump is control of both chambers of Congress.

Democrats are hopeful that New Jersey will go a long way in helping them capture a House majority and hold — or possibly expand — their ground in the U.S. Senate.