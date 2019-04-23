Foot bridge built for 1974 World's Fair temporarily closed

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The city of Spokane is closing a foot bridge over the downtown waterfalls so its concrete deck can be repaired or replaced.

The popular bridge was built for the 1974 World's Fair in Riverfront Park.

The city says the 45-year-old pedestrian bridge is structurally sound, but age and weather conditions have led to chipping and holes in the concrete deck.

The Spokesman-Review says the bridge was closed Friday until further notice.

The parks department will hire a consultant to look at the bridge again to see if the deck needs to be replaced immediately, or if it could be repaired.

