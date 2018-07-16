Folk Art Market in Santa Fe sets sales record

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials say the International Folk Art Market ' Santa Fe set a record for sales in 2018.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports CEO Jeff Snell says the market had tallied at least $3.28 million in sales as of Sunday night. Snell says that's up from last year's record of $3.14 million.

Snell says the market had record sales despite an hour-long internet outage on Saturday, caused when monsoon rains and lightning took out one of the market's main routers and forced organizers to reboot the system.

Snell says market workers had to switch to recording credit card information manually during the outage because their point-of-sale system was out of order.

According to its website, the International Folk Art Market ' Santa Fe celebrates the humanity of the handmade that empowers communities through monumental earnings.

