Flying blind: Apps help visually impaired navigate airport

This June 9, 2019 photo shows Chieko Asakawa using the airport wayfinding app that she and her team at Carnegie Mellon University to navigate through Pittsburgh International Airside terminal in Imperial, Pa. before boarding a flight to Japan.

Chieko Asakawa knows firsthand the challenges of navigating airports while blind — so she has helped devise a remedy.

Asakawa is a professor at Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute.

This spring, she and other researchers launched a navigation app for Pittsburgh International Airport that provides turn-by-turn audio instructions to users on how to get to their destination.

The app is called NavCog. It works almost like an indoor GPS.

Previously, visually impaired travelers would arrive at the Pittsburgh airport and request an escort.

With NavCog, they can get up and find the gift shop or coffee shop or even just wander around a bit.

It's one of a number of apps in use at airports and train stations nationwide aimed at helping to give more independence to travelers.