Florida lawmakers urge Congress to take steps on Venezuela

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate is sending a message to Congress to intensify sanctions against Venezuela and to hold President Nicolas Maduro accountable for human rights violations.

The Senate voted Friday to send the message to congressional leaders and President Donald Trump. It also asks Congress to pressure Venezuela to allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the country.

The resolution doesn't have to be approved by the governor. A similar resolution was approved by the House last month.