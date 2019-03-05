Florida could consider public campaign financing repeal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians could be given a chance to repeal the state's public campaign financing program.

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee voted 4-3 for a ballot proposal that would remove public campaign financing from the state constitution. Republicans favored the repeal and Democrats opposed it.

Voters approved campaign financing for statewide candidates in 1998. Republican bill sponsor Sen. Dennis Baxley said it was a well-intentioned effort to provide parity in elections, but it hasn't worked.

Baxley said the state has given candidates $55 million over the years and said the money would have been better spent on other public needs.

If the proposal makes the 2020 ballot, it would need 60 percent approval to pass.