Florida candidate DeSantis releases tax returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Republican candidate for governor Ron DeSantis has released tax returns ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

The former U.S. congressman released joint tax returns for 2016 and 2017 on Sunday night. They show that he and his wife Casey earned nearly $237,000 in 2016 and more than $238,000 in 2017.

Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum released his 2015 and 2016 returns on Friday. Gillum has not yet filed his 2017 return because he asked for an extension. The IRS has pushed back the deadline for Panhandle residents until early next year due to Hurricane Michael.

DeSantis's tax returns show he owed money, while Gillum's returns show he was eligible for a refund.

Neither candidate was required to release federal income tax returns, but Florida gubernatorial candidates have traditionally done so.