Florida bill to ban sanctuary policies draws raucous debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill to ban sanctuary policies in Florida is being hailed by supporters as a plan to keep the state safe from dangerous undocumented immigrants and scorned by opponents as a bigoted, politically motivated attack on immigrants.

The two sides clashed Wednesday as a Senate bill received final committee approval before heading to the full chamber. A companion bill is already set for full House consideration.

Immigrants and their advocates shouted, "Shame on you!" and "Racist bill!" after the Senate Rules committee narrowly approved the bill, mostly along party lines.

Republican Sen. Joe Gruters said his bill doesn't target all immigrants in the country illegally, but rather those who have been arrested and have a detainer placed on them by federal immigration officials. He said no one has to worry about the bill if they are obeying Florida law.