Flash flood watch issued for Northern California burn area

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Another Pacific storm moving into Northern California has prompted a flash flood watch for communities hit by last year's devastating wildfire.

The National Weather Service says mud and debris flows are possible in and around the town of Paradise through 9 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters say thunderstorms packing heavy rainfall could cause small rivers and creeks to rise quickly.

No evacuations have been ordered but the Butte County Sherriff's Office says residents should be prepared to leave if flooding occurs.

Paradise was virtually incinerated two months ago by the Camp Fire that killed 86 people and destroyed nearly 15,000 homes.

California was walloped last week by winter storms that caused at least five deaths and left thousands without power.