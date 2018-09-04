https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Flash-flood-warning-issued-for-northeast-Iowa-13202658.php
Flash flood warning issued for northeast Iowa
A flash flood warning has been issued for northeast Iowa.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday morning that a radar reading shows rainfall of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) have fallen since midnight.
Some flooding is expected in several communities, including Elkader and Postville.
Flood watches also have been posted for much of northeast and eastern Iowa.
