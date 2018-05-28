https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Flames-pour-from-windows-as-apartment-burns-in-NYC-12949289.php
Flames pour out windows as NYC apt. burns; firefighters hurt
Updated 7:05 pm, Monday, May 28, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — An apartment fire has sent flames surging through windows overlooking a busy Manhattan street.
More than 100 firefighters were called to quell the three-alarm blaze around 3:30 p.m. Monday on West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood.
No one was home when the fire engulfed a top-floor apartment. Onlooker and news video showed flames coursing out two sixth-floor windows.
FDNY Division Chief Joseph Schiralli told reporters it was a particularly "labor-intensive job" because the apartment was cluttered.
Four firefighters suffered minor injuries. Two were taken to hospitals to be checked out.
It's not yet known what caused the blaze.
