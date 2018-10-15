Fish virus confirmed in lake in northeastern Lower Peninsula

GREENBUSH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A largemouth bass virus that affected fish in the early 2000s in southern Michigan lakes has been confirmed in a lake in Michigan's northeastern Lower Peninsula.

The state Department of Natural Resources announced Monday the virus was a factor in a fish kill in Cedar Lake in Alcona and Iosco counties. Additional lakes are being examined.

The DNR says the virus is one of more than 100 naturally occurring viruses that affect fish and is closely related to viruses found in frogs and other amphibians. It's believed to be spread between waterways by anglers moving live, infected fish or by the use of contaminated gear or boats.

The virus isn't known to affect humans and the DNR says infected fish are safe to eat if the fish is thoroughly cooked.