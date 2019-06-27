First responders find 2-year-old's body at apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say first responders sent to help a child needing CPR found the 2-year-old had already died at a Des Moines apartment.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, after the child's mother awakened to find the child was unresponsive.

Officers say it appears the child had ingested a prescription medication. Officers say a 4-year-old found at the apartment was not sick.

The incident is being investigated. The child's name and other information about the incident haven't been released.