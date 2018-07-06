First mosquitoes of season test positive for West Nile virus

BOSTON (AP) — Mosquitoes in Boston have tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time this season.

The city Public Health Commission said Friday a mosquito pool in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood tested positive for virus, which typically causes fever and flu-like symptoms. The commission says larvicide has been placed in wetlands and catch basins and aerosol spraying is taking place to reduce the mosquito population.

There have been no recorded human cases of mosquito-borne illnesses in Boston this year, and there were none last year.

Jennifer Lo, the commission's medical director, said Bostonians should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, such as using insect repellant when outdoors. The commission also advises residents to repair window and door screens, empty standing water from gutters, buckets, pool covers and other places regularly.