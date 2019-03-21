First day of spring brings hail, rain to Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first day of spring looked a lot like winter in Southern California, as yet another storm dumped heavy rain that flooded streets and briefly shut down highways.

Hail blanketed some neighborhoods in white on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties. The hail melted nearly as quickly as residents could post photos and video of it to social media.

The National Weather Service says more than 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain fell over a 24-hour span during intense thunderstorms in Compton, just south of Los Angeles. Interstate 710 and State Route 91 were closed after several feet (meters) of water flooded lanes.

Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow is predicted for some mountain areas before the system moves through Thursday.

A series of wet winter storms eliminated drought conditions in the state.