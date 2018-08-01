Firm shifts paper clip making from Wisconsin to Mississippi

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An Illinois-based office supply company will shift paperclip manufacturing from Wisconsin to Mississippi, investing nearly $1 million and adding 29 jobs.

The Lake Zurich, Illinois, company announced the Booneville expansion Wednesday.

The Mississippi Development Authority will give $300,000 to complete a railroad crossing, plus $50,000 for worker training. MDA spokeswoman Tammy Craft says Booneville and Prentiss County plan to abate property taxes. An official says local government will grant tax breaks worth $250,000 over 10 years.

Acco has a distribution and call center and makes dry erase boards and binders in Booneville. Employment grew to more than 600 in 2016, but employment will be 550 after this expansion.

The company didn't say how much workers make. Craft says Acco qualifies for incentives available to companies paying more than $33,700 annually.