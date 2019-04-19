Firefighters rescue fisherman whose wheelchair got stuck

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters in the Kansas City area have come to the rescue of a fisherman whose electric wheelchair got stuck in the mud and pushed him seven blocks back to his home.

The Raytown Fire District tweeted a video of the rescue early Friday after first posting it on Facebook Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Mike Hunley told The Kansas City Star that the fisherman had decided to go to a pond in his neighborhood. Everything went fine until he got off the concrete path and got stuff in the soft ground. Bystanders tried to help before calling the fire department.

As three firefighters pushed the man home, a fourth firefighter drove the pumper truck behind to protect them.

Hunley says helping people is "what we do for a living."