Firefighters protect powerline near Kenai Peninsula wildfire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters working to contain a wildfire on the Kenai Peninsula took steps to protect a power transmission line.

The Alaska Incident Management Team reports the fire 5.5 miles (8.8 kilometers) northeast of Sterling by Monday was covering more than 50 square miles (129.5 sq. kilometers).

Smoke continued to cause visibility problems on the Sterling Highway, which carries travelers south of Anchorage to popular fishing destinations. The fire was estimated to be 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the highway.

A Homer Electric transmission line is several hundred feet north of the highway corridor. Crews on Monday planned burnout operations to create control lines that could keep the fire from reaching the transmission line.

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge closed recreation areas.

Hot and dry weather is predicted for several more days.