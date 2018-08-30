Firefighters extinguish large fire, but keep eye on scene

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse's fire chief says firefighters have mostly extinguished a blaze that burned for six hours, but will have to keep eyes on the scene.

Fire Chief Michael Monds says the fire travelled among four buildings on a city block, aided by the wind. Syracuse.com reports the aftermath of the Wednesday night fire closed a block of North Salina Street until further notice.

Monds says no residents or firefighters were hurt, but the fire created dangerous conditions and could be seen for miles.

Firefighters stood by on Thursday morning, ready to tamp down any hot spots.

The cause was not immediately determined.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com