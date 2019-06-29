Firefighters battling blaze at Providence power station

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at an iconic power station in Providence.

The Providence firefighters union said on Twitter Saturday that the fire at the Manchester Street Power Station started sometime in the morning when a large transformer apparently exploded. The union says nearly 50 firefighters are on the scene.

The natural gas power was acquired by Connecticut private investment firm Starwood Energy Group from Dominion Energy last year as part of a $1.2 billion deal. It's capable of generating 468 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power about 360,000 homes.

The station's three towering smoke stacks are visible from nearby interstate highways and overlook a popular row of waterfront bars. The station also had a cameo in the background of scenes in the 1998 comedy There's Something About Mary.