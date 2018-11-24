Firefighters battle blaze at industrial facility

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters have battled a blaze at a Connecticut industrial facility that involved hazardous chemicals.

North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski says the fire happened Saturday morning at the Parker-Hannifin Corporation factory.

Firefighters responded to the 32,000 sq. ft. manufacturing at around 3 a.m. and found flames shooting out of the roof and rear of the building.

Firefighters took about two hours to control the blaze, which seriously damaged about 10 percent of the facility, which produces aircraft parts.

Januszewski says the fire was declared a hazardous materials incident because a "large quantity" of acids and other chemicals spilled during the blaze.

State environmental officials and a private contracting company will clean the chemicals before officials investigate the fire, including why the building's fire alarm system wasn't triggered.

No injuries were reported.