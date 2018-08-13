Firefighter rappels from bridge, rescues stranded dog

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey firefighter rappelled from a bridge to rescue a dog stranded at the base of a waterfall.

Paterson firefighters were called to Great Falls on Sunday. Fire Capt. Scott Parkin made his way down to the animal and lured it in with food. Parkin put a net over the dog before it was lifted to safety.

The young pit bull was taken to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland, where it's in stable condition.

Parkin says his father rescued a dog from the same spot in 1975. He says he wasn't worried about the ascent because the Fire Department's equipment is "rock solid."

Authorities aren't sure how the dog became stranded.

Mayor Andre Sayegh says the rescued pup has been named Paterson.