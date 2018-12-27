Fire injures 3 in high-rise in massive NYC apartment complex

NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters say three people have been hospitalized after a blaze in New York's Co-op City, the nation's biggest cooperative housing complex.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday on the eighth floor of a 26-story building on Debs Place. It's within Co-op City, which spans 320 acres in the Bronx.

Firefighters say three people suffered serious, but not apparently life-threatening, injuries.

Video by cable station NY1 shows a fire truck with a ladder extended to an eighth-floor window, and firefighters wheeling someone away from the building on a stretcher.

About 50,000 people live in Co-op City, which includes high-rises, townhouses, gardens and more. The complex marked its 50th anniversary this year.

Former residents include Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who lived there while in high school.