Fire crews work to control brush fire northwest of Phoenix

WITTMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Crews from several agencies are working on a brush fire northwest of Phoenix.

Arizona State Forestry officials said the blaze started Sunday afternoon near Wittman, about 45 miles (72 kilometers)outside of Phoenix.

It was last recorded to be more than 400 acres (161 hectares) and about 30% contained.

The fire, which has been fueled by the wind, has destroyed two structures.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokeswoman Tiffany Davila says the structures were abandoned buildings.

The fire is mostly consuming grass and desert brush.

Officials have not given a cause.