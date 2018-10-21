Fire at ATM outside Las Vegas bank; Cause being investigated

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire to a bank ATM in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Wells Fargo branch bank around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke and flames from a drive-up ATM.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the ATM and prevent extension to the bank.

Authorities say damage hasn't been estimated yet and the fire is under investigation.