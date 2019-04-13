Fines for blocking bike lanes could start by month end

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans could begin enforcing a new $300 fine for blocking bike lanes by the end of April.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the city's Public Works director, Keith LaGrange Jr., says a campaign in the coming weeks will warn drivers about the new fines. In the meantime, parking enforcement officers are writing tickets under the old fine of $40 and warning drivers that the penalty will soon increase.

The City Council approved the fine increase in a 6-0 vote last month after cyclists called on officials to enforce bike-related laws more effectively. Bicyclists said they are especially worried about being hit when forced to go around vehicles stopped in bike lanes, particularly taxicabs, Uber and Lyft drivers, and delivery trucks.

