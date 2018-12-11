Findings of Minnesota House sex harassment survey released

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — About one-fifth of the respondents in a recent survey said they had experienced or witnessed sexual harassment in the Minnesota House.

The anonymous survey was conducted in October and completed by about 230 House members and staff. That equates to about half of House members and about three-fourths of staff.

The findings come a year after two lawmakers resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

A memo written by House researchers Ben Weeks and Cristina Parra that accompanied the survey findings made several recommendations, including training every two years. The House Task Force on Workplace Safety and Respect is expected to discuss the findings Friday.

House members went through a refresher course last year on harassment and bias, and more training is scheduled for next month.