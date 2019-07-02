Filings show Wyoming tribe funded anti-gambling campaign

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Reports show that the Northern Arapaho Tribe was the sole backer of an advocacy group that fought Wyoming legislation aimed at expanding gambling operations.

The Laramie Boomerang reported Monday that fillings with the secretary of state's office show the tribe's casino has donated $80,500 to the Wyoming Public Policy Center since the end of 2018.

The documents list the co-chairman of the Northern Arapaho Business Council as the group's "association representative."

The council says in a statement that its members did not have knowledge of the group or funding.

It says that the tribe's long-time lawyer, Mark Howell, established the organization without authorization.

Howell says he briefed council members several times throughout the development and launch of the lobbying campaign.

The tribe earned $36 million in gambling revenues last year.

