Fight breaks out between juvenile, mother’s boyfriend

NEW CANAAN — A 16-year-old and a 48-year old man were charged with disorderly conduct after a fight broke out between them, police said.

On June 29 around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an altercation between a 16-year-old male and his mother’s boyfriend, Todd Givens, in a Gerdes Road residence. Following an investigation, officers concluded both had been involved in a physical fight.

Both parties had minor injuries and abrasions but did not need nor demand medical attention, according to police.

The juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct and was scheduled to appear in Stamford Juvenile Court on July 3. Givens was also charged with disorderly conduct and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Norwalk on Monday.