Fewer complaints filed against medical transport company

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of complaints filed against a Rhode Island non-emergency medical transportation company has dropped significantly after a rocky start for the service.

WPRI-TV reports that complaints against Medical Transportation Management have decreased by more than 75%.

There were 275 complaints in May compared to nearly 1,200 in January when the contract with the state began.

MTM has provided an average of about 116,000 rides per month.

The company's CEO says traffic, weather and doctor and patient punctuality will always present scheduling challenges.

A lawmaker called on Gov. Gina Raimondo to cancel the company's contract last month.

State health officials cited a decrease in complaints at that time.

The state has already fined MTM $1 million for the rough start and put the company on a corrective action plan.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com