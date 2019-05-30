Ferry engineer dies on vessel after health emergency

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the chief engineer of a Washington state ferry died while on the Seattle to Bainbridge route.

Washington State Ferries spokesman Dana Warr says Sean Wall died after experiencing a health emergency while on watch at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Kitsap Sun reports the ferry Wenatchee missed mid-day sailings and held at Bainbridge Island while crews responded to the emergency.

Warr says the crew and first responders were unable to revive the engineer and that his cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Warr says Wall had been with Washington State Ferries for nearly 35 years.

