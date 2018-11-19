Feds pay deer farmers $52K after destroying herd

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The federal government has paid two deer farmers $52,000 after officials killed part of their herd out of concerns the animals were infected with chronic wasting disease.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Dirk and Jane Stolz moved 23 deer from their farm in Washington County to their Bayfield County preserve last winter. State and federal officials killed 22 deer on the preserve in April after a deer in the Washington County herd tested positive for CWD in March. The 23rd deer was never found.

CWD has not been found in Bayfield County or its adjoining counties of Ashland, Douglas and Sawyer.

Wisconsin is home to 380 deer or elk farms. CWD has been found at 23 of the facilities since 2002. Fourteen have been depopulated, including three this year.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the Stolzes moved deer to Bayfield County last winter.