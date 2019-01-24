Federal workers at LAX offered free bus service, goods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles is offering free bus rides to all federal employees who work at Los Angeles International and Van Nuys airports and are not being paid during the partial government shutdown.

Los Angeles World Airports announced Thursday that rides aboard the FlyAway bus service will be free for federal personnel with airport department security badges.

That primarily includes Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection and Federal Aviation Administration workers.

FlyAway serves Los Angeles International from five locations around the city, including Van Nuys, a busy general aviation airport.

The department also is deferring parking fees at LAX and has opened a pantry to collect goods for federal workers.

Mayor Eric Garcetti's office has also announced initiatives to defer water, power and sanitation fees.